Byron Buxton wants to do young Twins' fan right with autographed baseball

article

A young Minnesota Twins fan in Baltimore was denied a chance to get an autograph from his favorite player, and now the team wants to do right by him.

Cam Cleveland and his dad, Sam, were in Baltimore as the Twins took on the Orioles Tuesday night at Camden Yards. According to X user @BrewersBabes, the young fan sporting Twins’ gear went searching for autographs and got star center fielder Byron Buxton to sign a baseball for him. The only problem is Cam never got it.

As an usher was handing the ball back to him, another person grabbed it and took off. Cam grew emotional over missing out on an autograph from his favorite player, despite efforts with chicken tenders and pizza.

Thanks to social media, Buxton became aware of it and reached out. Replying to the post, he said, "Hope to see you today or tomorrow at some point! We will make it right! I gotcha!

Dustin Morse, the team’s vice president for communications/marketing and player relations, also reached out.

"Byron and the Twins want to make this right! Thanks to Twins Twitter for letting us know! We are on it," Morse posted.

While we often criticize the usage of social media daily, this is one example where the purpose serves the greater good. The Twins are in the process of connecting with the family. Unfortunately on the diamond, they fell to 6-11 on the season after a 4-2 walk-off loss on Wednesday and got swept in Baltimore.