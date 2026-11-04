Brock Faber returns to ice for Wild, return uncertain

The Brief The Wild was off Wednesday, but defenseman Brock Faber was among players on the ice for an optional skate at TRIA Rink. The Wild's social media team posted content of Faber on the ice. Faber was recently cleared to return to exercise and skate, but has yet to play this season after suffering a skull fracture in the Wild's preseason finale.



The Minnesota Wild hosts the San Jose Sharks Friday night at Grand Casino Arena, and could soon be getting Brock Faber back to game action.

Brock Faber returns to ice

What we know:

The Wild was off Wednesday, but several players did optional skating at TRIA Rink. One of them was defenseman Brock Faber, who has yet to make his regular season debut after taking a puck to his head in their preseason finale that resulted in a skull fracture.

The team posted social media content of Faber on the ice.

What we don't know:

He was recently cleared to return to exercise, but there is no timetable for his return to play.

Wild off to hot start

Why you should care:

Without Faber on the ice, the Wild is off to an 11-3-3 start. At 25 points, they’re tied with the Edmonton Oilers atop the Western Conference. They have a five-point lead over the Utah Mammoth in the Western Division.

The Wild need to get healthy, and getting Faber back is a start. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon is on injured reserve.