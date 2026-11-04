Brock Faber returns to ice for Wild, return uncertain
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild hosts the San Jose Sharks Friday night at Grand Casino Arena, and could soon be getting Brock Faber back to game action.
Brock Faber returns to ice
What we know:
The Wild was off Wednesday, but several players did optional skating at TRIA Rink. One of them was defenseman Brock Faber, who has yet to make his regular season debut after taking a puck to his head in their preseason finale that resulted in a skull fracture.
The team posted social media content of Faber on the ice.
What we don't know:
He was recently cleared to return to exercise, but there is no timetable for his return to play.
Wild off to hot start
Why you should care:
Without Faber on the ice, the Wild is off to an 11-3-3 start. At 25 points, they’re tied with the Edmonton Oilers atop the Western Conference. They have a five-point lead over the Utah Mammoth in the Western Division.
The Wild need to get healthy, and getting Faber back is a start. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon is on injured reserve.
The Source: The Minnesota Wild's social media team posted content of Brock Faber on the ice Wednesday morning.