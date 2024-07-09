Bally cameras catch Twins pitcher Joe Ryan’s creative usage of baby powder

article

Carlos Correa homered in the seventh inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 lead at the Chicago White Sox Monday night, but it was what happened in the dugout after that had social media buzzing.

As Correa took off his helmet and sat on the Twins’ bench, he chatted with pitcher Joe Ryan, who grabbed a bottle of baby powder. He then opens his pants and gives a spray. It was all caught live by Bally Sports North cameras.

It was hot and humid in Chicago Monday night, enough that Ryan needed to do something to prevent sweat and irritation below the belt. The most interesting part about it? Ryan wasn’t the starting pitcher Monday night.

But the move in and of itself is completely normal for baseball players. It’s a good way to avoid jock itch, chaffing and any other form of unnecessary irritation.

Chris Paddack went five innings as the Twins got an 8-6 win over the White Sox. Correa and Matt Wallner homered, and Brooks Lee, less than a week after being called up to the big leagues, had the game-winning hit in extra innings.