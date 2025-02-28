Anthony Edwards likely suspended for Friday night's Timberwolves game at Utah

article

The Brief Anthony Edwards was ejected from Thursday's loss at the L.A. Lakers after getting two technical fouls. Edwards now has 16 technical fouls on the season, which means he'll be suspended for Friday night's game at Utah. He'll also likely be fined by the NBA for throwing the basketball into the crowd as he left the court. Edwards apologized to his team after the game for his behavior.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the Utah Jazz Friday night, and they’re likely to be without star Anthony Edwards.

Edwards was ejected from Thursday night’s 111-102 loss at the L.A. Lakers after picking up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the regular season. He’s facing a one-game suspension.

How it happened

What we know:

Edwards pushed off while dribbling down the lane during the third quarter, and was whistled for an offensive foul. He was then assessed technical foul for directing profanity at an official, his second of the night, and was ejected from the game. He got his first technical earlier in the game after getting into a minor scuffle with Jarred Vanderbilt.

By NBA rules, getting a 16tth technical foul automatically triggers a one-game suspension. Unless the league rescinds one of Edwards’ technicals, he’ll have to sit out at Utah Friday night.

He’s also likely to be fined by the NBA after he reacted by throwing the ball into the crowd on the baseline as he left the floor. Edwards had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists when he was ejected.

Edwards apologizes

Why you should care:

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. told reporters after the game Edwards apologized to the team for his ejection.

"We’ve got a lot of guys who get emotional when things don’t go the right way, individually, and it can hurt our team as a whole," Conley said. "We have to be better. Ant has to be better, he knows that.

Chris Finch also called out Edwards for his behavior after the game.

"He’s got to be better. He’s had too many outbursts. I think a lot of them are deserved," Finch said. "They’re gonna miss some calls from time to time for sure, so he’s got to be better, and we’ve been talking to him about it. So it’s on him."

The good news for Edwards is that the technical foul counter will reset for the playoffs.