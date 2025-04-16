Anthony Edwards on facing Lakers in playoffs: ‘They don’t want the Timberwolves to win’

The Brief The Timberwolves face the L.A. Lakers in a seven-game series to open the Western Conference Playoffs. The Timberwolves went 2-1 against the Lakers in the regular season, they went 17-4 in their last 21 games to finish 49-33 and earn the No. 6 seed. Game 1 is set for Saturday night in L.A.



The Minnesota Timberwolves face the L.A. Lakers to open the Western Conference Playoffs Saturday night, and the Lakers will be favored to win the series.

That’s just fine with star Anthony Edwards, who spoke with reporters after Wednesday’s practice at Mayo Clinic Square.

"I love it. It’s dope, I love the fact that everybody wants the Lakers to win, that’s how it’s supposed to be," Edwards said. "They don’t want the Timberwolves to win, I get it."

They being national NBA media, and fans of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

The match-up

What we know:

The Timberwolves went 17-4 over their final 21 games to finish 49-33 and earn the No. 6 seed in the West. The Lakers finished 50-32, and since trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Doncic, they’re 20-12.

Doncic was the key piece for the Mavericks last year in eliminating the Timberwolves to advance to the NBA Finals. He hit a step-back 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert to win Game 2 at Target Center, and he’ll he just as tough to stop this series.

"I think he might be the best player at making tough shots in the league. Just trying to make it tough on him," Edwards said.

The Timberwolves faced the Lakers three times in the regular season, going 2-1.

‘I won’t get no techs’

Why you should care:

Edwards’ on-court behavior has been a hot topic this season. He’s been fined for using foul language, gestures and criticizing officiating. He was nearly suspended for the regular season finale after a technical foul that the NBA later rescinded.

He said Wednesday he’ll be on his best behavior for the seven-game series.

"I won’t get no techs, I won’t say anything. I’ll be super quiet," Edwards said.

The series schedule

Timeline:

The Timberwolves are in L.A. for Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts back to Target Center. Here’s a look at the first four games of the series:

Game 1: Saturday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22, 9:00 p.m. CT on TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 25, 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 27, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC