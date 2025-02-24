Alex Rodriguez makes half-court shot to win Bucknell student $10K

The Brief Alex Rodriguez banked in a half-court shot on Sunday to win a Bucknell student $10,000. Rodriguez and Marc Lore were at Bucknell to talk about their business venture Jump Platforms. Rodriguez and Lore won an arbitration case against Glen Taylor over the purchase of the Timberwolves, and will soon be majority owners.



Alex Rodriguez banked in a half-court shot on Sunday, and it made one very lucky Bucknell student $10,000 richer.

Rodriguez was at Bucknell along with Marc Lore, his business partner in buying the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they were there to talk about Jump Platforms, a business they started together along with entrepreneur Jordy Leiser. Lore is also a Bucknell graduate.

Rodriguez was invited onto the court for the halftime contest. If he could make the shot, one Bucknell student got the money. Rodriguez is used to pressure situations, having played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, winning the American League MVP three times and being a 14-time All-Star. He also won a World Series in 2009.

Rodriguez hit the shot, and the students went nuts. The only question remaining is if he called glass.

A-Rod, Lore appear at Wolves game

Why you should care:

Rodriguez and Lore had enough time to hop on a plane Sunday and be at Target Center Sunday night as the Timberwolves hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s the first time either has appeared publicly since they won the arbitration case to move forward with purchasing the Timberwolves.

Rodriguez said in his normal courtside seat opposite the Timberwolves’ bench.

New Timberwolves owners

What we know:

Rodriguez has had a good couple weeks. Earlier this month, he and Lore won the arbitration battle against Glen Taylor over the Timberwolves’ purchase. That means they’re back on track to buy the Timberwolves from Taylor for about $1.5 billion.

The purchase and ownership transition will become official once approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors.