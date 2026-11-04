Set to join Vikings Ring of Honor, Adrian Peterson reflects on Minnesota bond

The Brief Adrian Peterson is set to join the Vikings Ring of Honor and said his bond with Minnesota started before he was drafted. Peterson said the relationships he built with teammates mean more to him than any on-field accolade. Peterson said the NFC championship loss is still the Vikings game he thinks about most.



Adrian Peterson says the people, the memories and one missed Super Bowl chance still shape how he looks back on his Minnesota Vikings career.

Adrian Peterson reflects on his first Minnesota trip

Local perspective:

As Peterson gets ready for the Vikings Ring of Honor, he said his earliest Minnesota memories came during the pre-draft process, when he flew in to meet ownership, Coach Brad Childress and Kevin Warren. He said the visit, the weather and the way the organization welcomed him all stayed with him.

"But the first thing that comes to mind was it was white as snow. You know, there's snow everywhere," said Peterson.

Peterson said he had never seen snow like that growing up in Texas, and he remembered wondering whether the team played outside before learning the Vikings had an indoor stadium.

Timeline:

Peterson said the draft buildup included training in Arizona around Marshawn Lynch, Patrick Willis and Brady Quinn. He also said he remembered seeing Eric Bienemy, who had recruited him in high school, and sitting down for lunch with team officials and the head chef.

"After the shock of being in the cold and how freezing it was there and just being around the organization, that's when I knew. I was like, man, this is really a good organization. Really good people, welcoming. The love seemed really genuine," said Peterson.

What still matters most from his Vikings years

Why you should care:

Peterson said the biggest thing he carries from Minnesota is the relationships he built over the years. He said those connections still show up in his life, including when Antoine Winfield's wife texted him asking if he knew someone in Houston who could help after Winfield hurt his meniscus.

"I'm most proud of, you know, just the relationships that were built, you know, throughout the process. And, you know, those are things that I carry with me, you know, to this day," said Peterson.

Peterson said the on-field achievements mattered, but he still talks with former teammates including Brian Robinon, Matt Asiata, Nefahu Tafi, Steve Hutchinson, Bryant McKinney and Fred Evans because of the years they shared in Minnesota.

What we don't know:

Peterson said the 2009 NFC championship game is the one he still revisits most because of what was at stake and how close the Vikings were to reaching the Super Bowl. He said that after the loss, he never expected that team would not get another chance to make it back.

Peterson lost two fumbles in that game.

"What if, you know, that fumble exchange on the goal line, you know, didn't happen? You know, um, What if this was? What if that?" said Peterson.

What's next:

The Vikings will honor Peterson at halftime of Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.