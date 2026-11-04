Adrian Peterson preps to enter Vikings Ring of Honor, says team 'felt like family'

The Brief Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor Monday night. Peterson becomes the 29th member of the Vikings Ring of Honor. He holds the Vikings franchise records for career rushing yards (11,747) and rushing touchdowns (97).



The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be a special night for one of the best running backs in the history of the franchise.

Adrian Peterson set to enter Vikings Ring of Honor

What we know:

Adrian Peterson will be celebrated at halftime Monday night as the latest Vikings’ legend to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. The team made the announcement back in May.

Peterson will become the 29th member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor. The Vikings took him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2007 out of Oklahoma, and he said Wednesday the franchise felt like a family to him.

"Just coming in as a rookie, how the organization embraced me. The teammates, the veterans, throughout that entire season how the fans embraced me, that was remarkable," Peterson said. "Through the wins and losses, just how it was family-oriented. That’s the first thing that comes to mind."

Most memorable Vikings’ moments

Why you should care:

Peterson was asked what he considers some of his most memorable moments with the Vikings over 10 seasons. One was a historic game, the other was a devastating loss.

In his rookie season, Peterson ran for 250 of his single-game, career-best 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers. It remains an NFL record.

"The Chargers game my rookie year, the magic that happened that game. That’s one of those games I think about a lot. It felt like something special was going to happen," Peterson said.

Peterson also said he reminisces about the 2009 NFC Championship Game, an overtime loss at the New Orleans Saints. Peterson fumbled twice in that game, including a botched handoff near the goal line that ended a possible scoring drive.

Peterson ran for 150 yards and three scores in the game, but they had to go to overtime after Brett Favre forced a throw over the middle that was intercepted on the doorstep of a game-winning field goal. The Saints went onto win the game in overtime.

Peterson says he often wonders "what if," had he not committed two turnovers.

"After that game, I’ll never forget being in that locker room. It was dark and gloomy, just missed a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and in that moment I never thought we wouldn’t have a chance to make it back," Peterson said.

He finished his career as fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,918 yards, and fifth in rushing touchdowns with 120. He also holds the Vikings franchise records for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

What's next:

Peterson will be honored at halftime of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.