Minnesota weather: More rain Wednesday before drying out Thursday

The Brief Periods of rain showers continue across Minnesota on Wednesday. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures return Thursday and Friday as conditions dry out. The weekend looks dry, with more sunshine and above-average afternoon temperatures.



More rain showers are expected across Minnesota Wednesday before cooler and drier weather returns Thursday.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Rain showers look likely again throughout Wednesday as wet weather continues across Minnesota.

Temperatures will climb only a few degrees into the mid-50s before staying fairly steady through midday and into the afternoon.

The rain will continue this evening and into parts of the overnight period.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

High pressure will build into the region starting Wednesday night, leading to cooler and drier weather to finish out the workweek.

The weekend looks dry, with more sunshine than clouds. The coolest morning appears to be Saturday morning for Minnesota's deer opener.

Afternoon temperatures will likely climb above average starting this weekend and continuing into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)