3M Open set to have fans back at TPC Twin Cities July 19-25

article

Officials with the 3M Open announced Wednesday the PGA Tour stop in Blaine will welcome back fans to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine later this summer.

Officials said a limited number of tickets for spectators will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 19. The 3M Open, entering its third year, is set for July 19-25. Tournament officials say they’ll have a more specific idea of what fan attendance numbers will look like at a later date.

"We are excited to have fans back at Minnesota’s only PGA TOUR event and a golf tournament that does so much for the community via the 3M Open Fund," 3m Open Tournament Director Mike Welch said in a statement. "We expect a strong field and a robust schedule of events during the week that fans will get the chance to enjoy. "

Last year’s event was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was one of the first events to resume play on the PGA Tour. The 3M Open was one of the first events to return to Minnesota after the sports world shut down in March of 2020 due to the global health pandemic.

Tickets for 2021 will include a Fan Pass ($65), Compass Pass ($100), 19th Hole ($150) and Arnie’s Cabin ($400). Fans can also purchase a daily parking pass for $10, which will be used at National Sports Center.

Kids 15 and under will get in free with the purchase of a Fan Pass. 3M Open officials will work with officials in Blaine, Anoka County, the State of Minnesota and PGA Tour officials to determine fan attendance numbers and protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Matthew Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open two years ago. Last year, Michael Thompson shot 19-under par to win the event in its second year.