3 Twins’ storylines ahead of the first Spring Training game

The Brief The Minnesota Twins have their Spring Training opener on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, a game you can watch on Twins.TV. The Twins need Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis all healthy at the same time. That happened just 22 times last season. Joe Ryan is back from a shoulder strain that ended his season last August and is primed to be the No. 2 starting pitcher behind Pablo Lopez.



The Minnesota Twins are a week into Spring Training, and their first game in Fort Myers, Fla., is against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli’s message from before the team’s first workout was pretty clear: They’re turning the page on 2024, and things will be different this season. Enough that every player is going through every drill at workouts, together. That’s what happens after a 12-27 free fall to miss the American League Playoffs for the third time in four years.

Here are a few storylines on the Twins’ 2025 season as the first Spring Training game approaches. Those who want to can watch it for free on Saturday on Twins.TV.

Can the stars stay healthy?

Why you should care:

The Twins have their best chance to win games consistently with Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis all on the field together at the same time. Last year, that happened for only 22 games.

Buxton played in 102, Correa was in 86 and Lewis 82, but between injuries and rest days, all three played at the same time just 13.5 percent of the season. That’s not going to work.

Is Joe Ryan ready?

What we know:

Joe Ryan was the No. 2 starting pitcher behind Pablo Lopez last season, and went 7-7 with a 3.60 earned run average in 23 starts. He had 147 strikeouts, but his season ended in early August after suffering a right shoulder strain.

Ryan has 33 wins and a 3.92 ERA in 84 starts over four seasons with the Twins.

The Twins’ rotation is virtually the same as it was last year – Lopez, Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and a host of others who will compete for the No. 5 job. They’ll need to get off to a good start to set a tone for the season.

What to expect out of the new signings?

Dig deeper:

The Twins didn’t do a lot in free agency, but they did add three pieces that they hope will make an immediate impact early in the season.

Danny Coulombe gives the Twins a left-handed arm in the bullpen. He’s entering his 11th big league season and spent the last two years with the Baltimore Orioles.

Ty France is the favorite to be at first base Opening Day. He was an All-Star in 2022 and split last season between the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, getting 13 home runs and 51 RBI.

The Twins needed depth in the outfield, also known as Buxton insurance. This year, that’s Harrison Bader. He hit .236 with 12 homers and 51 RBI in 143 games with the New York Mets.

We’ll get our first look at the 2025 Twins on Saturday, and as always, take any Spring Training game with a gigantic grain of salt.