100 meters with Gophers track sprinter Kion Benjamin

Kion Benjamin is fast, really fast.

The University of Minnesota sprinter was a 2021 Big Ten outdoor champion in the 100 meters, running in 10.26 seconds. He’s the fastest runner on the Gophers’ track team, and was named First Team All-Big Ten after the 2021 outdoor season.

The senior originally from Trinidad and Tobago his hoping to take his sprinting to new levels, well after his college days are over. He wants to be a professional track athlete, and one day, even an Olympian.

Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks went 100 meters with Benjamin to talk about his time with the Gophers, and what’s next for his future.