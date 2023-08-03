YWCA Minneapolis to close Uptown and Downtown fitness centers

The YWCA Minneapolis announced Thursday it will close its Uptown and Downtown fitness centers effective Nov. 1, as part of a "strategic pivot."

The YWCA says the decision is part of a renewed focus on combating systemic issues affecting children and their families. The capital and resources from these closures will be redirected to higher-impact programming, such as Early Childhood Education and racial justice programs.

"These changes will provide crucial relief for the children and youth we serve as well as their families. Every moment is critical to their development, and we are committed to taking decisive action to support them through these challenging times and into the future," said YWCA President Shelley Carthen Watson in a provided statement.

While the fitness facilities are closing, the organization says it will also "re-imagine" the Midtown location as a community hub. The buildings that house the Uptown and Downtown fitness centers will be sold, and an alternative location will be sought for the Downtown Early Childhood Education Center.