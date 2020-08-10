Young journalist shares experience covering tumultuous summer in Minneapolis

Last week, nine young journalists participated in the ThreeSixty Journalism's inagural Digital Media Arts Camp where they worked on photo essays, audio stories, illustrations, social media, and interactive digital stories.

ThreeSixty Journalism, a nonprofit program at the University of St. Thomas, helps diverse high school journalists amplify their voices and prepare them for a future in journalism. The weeklong camp was held in partnership with the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, which connected students with sources relating to the topic health equity: racism as a public health issue.

One of the camp participants, Aaliyah Demry, shared her experiences of being a young journalist and covering the unrest after the death of George Floyd with Fox 9's Hannah Flood Sunday morning. Demry is a recent graduate of Irondale High School. She will be attending Minneapolis College this fall.

Demry's story highlights how young people around the Twin Cities have responded after the death of George Floyd. She spoke with Minneapolis civil rights and racial justice leader Abdul Omari and recently launched her own storytelling platform on Instagram, The Fly Subject.

Fox 9 has previously partnered with ThreeSixty Journalism through its TV Broadcast Camp. Last summer, anchor Bisi Onile-Ere and photographer Melissa Martz worked with ThreeSixty Journalism's Safiya Mohamed on a story about Twin Cities Native Lacrosse. You can view that story and others produced in the camp here.