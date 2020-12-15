YMCA Winter Clothing Drive: How you can help

article

Winter in Minnesota is here and many kids in our community need help preparing for the cold temperatures. YMCA North is asking for donations to help purchase gloves, hats, boots and coats for those who need it most this season. Any amount helps these kids receive the clothing needed to stay warm this winter.

Give the gift of warmth at ymcanorth.org/give/winter.

With the temperatures dropping and distance learning still taking place, students are in need of winter clothing to help them get outside and switch up their learning environment this season.

Any amount you can provide helps:

$25 – provides a hat and gloves

$50 – provides a winter coat

$100 – provides a coat, snow pants and boots

$125 – provides full winter gear

And any other amount (even $5) still makes an impact for these local kids.