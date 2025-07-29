Xcel Energy works to restore power after back-to-back storms

The Brief Storms on Sunday night and Monday night caused damage across the Twin Cities. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their power because of the bad weather. Xcel Energy says some customers may be without power until Thursday evening.



Powerful winds from back-to-back storms on Sunday night and Monday night knocked out the lights and air conditioning inside about 300,000 homes across the Midwest.

Now, Xcel Energy says power could stay out in some homes until Thursday night.

Two storms in two days

What they're saying:

It’s really hot here on the street and there’s no air," Annetta Carter of St. Paul told FOX 9.

"I would say it’s probably like 85 in the house right now," Andrew Stafford of St. Paul added.

Around the metro, power outages remained sporadic on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Xcel Energy says this week’s weather marked the largest storm of the year.

Now, customers who have been without power for the longest time can expect to have it restored first.