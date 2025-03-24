Xcel Energy tree trimming changing due to wildfire risk adjustment

The Brief Xcel Energy says it will be increasing the clearance between trees and power lines from 6 feet to 10 feet, in Minnesota and the seven other states the company serves. Xcel officials say their goal is a "tree remain a safe distance away until we return to that area on our multi-year pruning cycle." However, some Minnesotans are concerned over which trees will need to be pruned as part of the new policy.



Some customers are raising concerns over Xcel Energy changing its policy when it comes to tree pruning across Minnesota, and seven other states – increasing the clearance between trees and power lines from 6 feet to 10 feet.

Xcel Energy power line tree clearance

Big picture view:

Melissa Wetzel and her family fell in love with their Stillwater home because of the 2.5-acre lot, located on the shores of Lily Lake and dotted with dozens and dozens of mature trees.

But she says seven of those trees may now be in jeopardy because of new trimming standards from Xcel Energy.

"We've got trees that have been here for 200 years," Wetzel told FOX 9. "It's going to destroy the town character, destabilize slopes right by the water... There are so many things that would be affected if we aren't kind to our trees."

The power company says it is changing its guidance when it comes to tree pruning across Minnesota and their entire service area in seven other states – increasing the clearance between trees and power lines from 6 feet to 10 feet.

The trimming happens in four-to-seven-year cycles and when a homeowner's trees are scheduled to be trimmed, they will be notified.

Homeowners could also be responsible for disposing of the wood themselves, but that's decided on a case-by-case basis.

What they're saying:

"Our objective is to obtain 10 feet of clearance between a tree and our power line, along with removing overhanging branches above the line. Our goal is that the tree remains a safe distance away until we return to that area on our multi-year pruning cycle," an Xcel spokesperson said in a written statement.

The change is largely due to increased wildfire risks.

"The ramifications… is a significant wildfire," said Xcel Energy executive vice president Michael Lamb.

However, the potential added cost of getting rid the tree wood is something Wetzel is also not happy about.

"I don't have that kind of time. I certainly don't budget for that kind of thing. That's a huge unplanned expense," Wetzel said.