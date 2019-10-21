Xcel Energy Center to offer kits for sensory-friendly experience

article

The Minnesota Wild and the Xcel Energy Center are working to make the game experience a more accessible experience for everyone.

Starting at Tuesday night's game, complimentary sensory kits will be available for fans. The kits can be checked out at Guest Services at Section 105 and will be available for all events at the Xcel Energy Center.

Made available through a partnership with the Autism Society of Minnesota, the sensory kits are designed to help fans with intellectual and developmental disabilities enjoy the game experience. Xcel Energy Center staff will also be trained by AuSM to better cater to those with sensory needs.

Fans can personalize their kits with items suited for auditory, tactile, visual needs and more.

The Minnesota Wild has worked with AuSM before, including its "Into the Wild" event during which students with autism got to visit a Wild practice to get a feel for gameday operations.