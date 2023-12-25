Wyoming, Minn. police investigating swatting call on Christmas

Wyoming, Minn. police say they are investigating after a 911 call on Christmas morning turned out to be a fake.

In a Facebook post, Wyoming police say they responded around 11:20 a.m. to a 911 call from a person claiming they were going to harm their mother.

Then, 911 operators heard what sounded like gunshots in the background of the call. The caller gave them an address on Pioneer Road, which sparked a large police response from Wyoming and North Branch police departments, and Chisago and Washington counties.

However, when law enforcement rolled up, they determined there was no trouble at the home and no one there had called 911. Police have now deemed the call a "swatting" -- which is a false 911 call intended to spark a heavy police response. Officers are now looking into bringing charges against the person who made the call.

"Thank you to our surrounding law enforcement partners that helped with the response and initial investigation," the news release from Wyoming police adds.