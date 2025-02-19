MN man found dead after falling in freezing weather: Police

article

The Brief A 45-year-old man from Wyoming, Minnesota, was found dead on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 16. Investigators say they found head and face injuries consistent with a fall. Authorities say "alcohol and extreme cold temperatures" are believed to be factors in the death.



A man is dead after a passerby found him unresponsive on a road in Wyoming, Minnesota, on Sunday morning.

Man found dead in freezing temperatures

What we know:

Police say they were called to the 26400 block of Foxboro Avenue around 6:47 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, for an unresponsive man in the road.

Officers determined at the scene the man was dead, according to a news release from the City of Wyoming.

The man is identified as Richard Lee Martinez, 45, of Wyoming, Minnesota.

Investigators believe Martinez was walking home from a neighbor's house around 11:30 p.m. the night before he was found when he fell multiple times. Officials say Martinez had head and face injuries "consistent with a fall."

Authorities say "alcohol and extreme cold temperatures" are determined to be factors in the death.

Police say there is no indication of foul play and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The official cause of death has not yet been released and police say the autopsy findings from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are still pending.