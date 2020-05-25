WWII bomber flies over Twin Cities cemeteries to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

A World War II B-25 bomber flew over more than a dozen cemeteries in the Twin Cities Monday to honor fallen service members.

The flyover was conducted by the Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing for Memorial Day. The plane, named Miss Mitchell, took off from Fleming Field in South St. Paul at 11 a.m. and passed over 15 cemeteries.

The flyover was one of the few in-person Memorial Day events taking place in Minnesota as the COVID-19 pandemic has led officials to prohibit large gatherings. Many ceremonies are happening virtually this year.