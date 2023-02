article

The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will bring da ruckus to Target Center in Minneapolis this fall.

The two iconic hip-hop acts announced the Minneapolis show on Oct. 7 as part of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour.

The N.Y. State of Mind Tour is a 32-date global tour starting in New Zealand in May.

The American Express presale begins Feb, 28 with general sales starting on March 3.