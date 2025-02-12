World Street Kitchen opening location at Malcolm Yards food hall

article

The Brief World Street Kitchen will be the newest addition to The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. As its second location in the city, the restaurant plans to offer its Yum Yum Rice Bowls and Bangkok Burritos at the food hall. The Market at Malcolm Yards opened in July 2021 in the restored Harris Machinery building of Minneapolis.



A popular food hall featuring several restaurants near the University of Minnesota campus has announced a new tenant, World Street Kitchen, that will debut within its walls by the end of the month.

World Street Kitchen at Malcolm Yards

Why you should care:

According to a press announcement, the Market at Malcolm Yards will welcome World Street Kitchen to its lineup, with an opening date slated for February 2025.

With a location currently operating in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis, World Street Kitchen features a mix of Asian, Caribbean and Mediterranean cuisines, while offering its signature Yum Yum Rice Bowls and Bangkok Burritos. At its newest location, customers will also find hummus bowls, appetizers and snacks, a press release says.

World Street Kitchen will take over the former Mr. Paul’s Po’ Boys and Jams space.

What they're saying:

"World Street Kitchen is cooking without borders," said Sameh Wadi, chef and founder of World Street Kitchen. "We source diverse ingredients worldwide to create unique and bold flavors. We can’t wait to showcase our favorite dishes and celebrate global cuisine."

"We are excited to enhance our offerings and provide a diverse culinary experience for our guests," said Patricia Wall, owner of the Market at Malcolm Yards. "World Street Kitchen brings a new global and flavorful cuisine to The Market."

World Street Kitchen, Market Yards expansions

The backstory:

World Street Kitchen was founded by brothers Sameh and Saed Wadi in 2012 – starting with a food truck before expanding into their Lyndale Avenue location.

What's next:

Officials at the Market at Malcolm Yards say they will also be hosting the Pay Gap Comedy Series again this year.

The comedy series runs every Wednesday in March, beginning at 7 p.m., with shows that are free to attend. Donations are welcomed to benefit the Rock What You Got Fund.