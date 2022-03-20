Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day in Minnesota

Sarah Curfman, executive director of Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, joins FOX 9 Morning News on Sunday to talk about how Minnesotans are celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.

More than 500 people are expected to celebrate at the party in Bloomington on Sunday. There will be dancing, sock decorating, and more. The event returns for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Curfman said there are about 4,200 Minnesotans with Down syndrome. The association educates families when they have a diagnosis and work with physicians and teachers to "achieve their fullest potential in an accepting and inclusive society," the website states.

March 21 is a global day to raise awareness about people with Down syndrome throughout the world. It happens on the 21st day of the third month to signify the uniqueness of triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.

On Monday, landmarks throughout Minnesota will be illuminated in blue and yellow to recognize Down Syndrome Day, including I-35W Bridge, Capella Tower, Target Field, US Bank Stadium, Enger Tower, Mayo Civic Center, and Sanford Center.

Advertisement

This year marks the 10th anniversary of its official observation by the United Nations.