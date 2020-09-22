Woodbury, Shakopee ranked among best places to live in US

Two Minnesota cities were recently named among the best places to live in America.

Money released its annual “Best Places to Live” rankings Tuesday, which are based on economy and income, housing market, cost of living, diversity, education and more. Woodbury came in at No. 9 and Shakopee was No. 30 on the list.

Woodbury made the list based on its parks, trails and employment opportunities.

Shakopee was commended for its entertainment and tourist-driven local economy.

The No. 1 place to live in the U.S. right now, according to Money? Evans, Georgia.

