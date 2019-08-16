Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets

A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets.

According to KSFY, Dannette Giltz was in shock when doctors told her she was about to give birth to three new babies that ended up all being born within four minutes, each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10.

"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz told KSFY.

"You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like I can't believe it. We're still in shock, trust me," she added.

She said she was in shock thinking she was about to have surgery for kidney stones one minute and then having a C-section performed the next.

The Giltz family said they are extremely grateful, and that they could not have done it without support from family and friends as well as complete strangers who they say have reached out to donate baby supplies.

"It's amazing in a small town how many people will come together for stuff that's not expected," Dannette Giltz said.

A fundraiser on Facebook has been started by friends of the Giltz family in order to raise money for the surprise births.

"One of my friends unexpectedly had triplets a couple days ago and her and her husband are in need of everything! Two girls and a boy," the page says.





