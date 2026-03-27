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Woman survives Wright Co. house explosion in what family calls a miracle

By
Published  March 27, 2026 2:14pm CDT
Fire
FOX 9
Woman survives house explosion

Woman survives house explosion

Video shows the aftermath of a house explosion in Wright County late Wednesday night that destroyed the residence; however, the 85-year-old homeowner survived.

The Brief

    • A house explosion destroyed a home in Wright County on Wednesday night.
    • The 85-year-old homeowner was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
    • Investigators believe a propane leak from the stove may have caused the explosion.

SOUTH HAVEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 85-year-old woman was seriously injured late Wednesday night after a suspected propane leak led to a house explosion in Wright County.

House explosion in Wright County

The backstory:

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to a reported structure fire and explosion at a residence on Reardon Avenue Northwest in French Lake Township. 

Deputies arrived to find the home completely destroyed. The 85-year-old homeowner was located outside with significant injuries, and she was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 9 the woman was blown out of her home and sustained a burn to her arm and a laceration to her scalp requiring staples, adding, "It’s a miracle she’s alive." 

Images from the scene show the home reduced to rubble, with charred debris scattered across the property and little of the structure left standing.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates the explosion may have been caused by a propane leak from a stove inside the home. Officials said the woman was the sole occupant at the time of the incident, and no other injuries were reported. 

What's next:

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the explosion. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Wright County Sheriff's Office and the family of the homeowner. 

FireCrime and Public SafetyWright County