Woman shot dead in Carlton County, husband in custody

A 62-year-old woman in Cartlon County found shot to death in northern Minnesota Friday. Her husband is currently in custody.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at a home in Kalevala Township, about 50 miles southwest of Duluth, Friday afternoon.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the 62-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Her husband was arrested at the house and booked into the Carlton County Jail for alleged second degree murder.