Woman shot at Shadey’s Bar in St. Paul

Late Sunday evening, St. Paul police responded to reports of someone being shot at Shadey’s Bar on Dodd Road in St. Paul.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old woman with a bullet graze wound to her forehead. She was transported to Regions Hospital to treat the wound; it was a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

A staff member at Shadey’s Bar told police that a patron had been asked to leave earlier in the night, but returned and allegedly shot into the building door, striking the woman.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot and no arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities say this incident is open and active.