Woman seriously injured in shooting in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday morning in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 8:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report that a woman had been shot in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South. When they arrived, officers found a 42-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle prior to officer’s arrival.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., the suspect vehicle was located near Becker, Minn. The vehicle was stopped, and the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

Police said this was not a random incident, and the suspect is known to the victim.