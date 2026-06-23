Woman pleads guilty to softball attack during ICE protest, gets $25 fine

The Brief Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, was charged with assaulting, resisting and impeding officers resulting from a protest against ICE officials on June 3 in Minneapolis. Charges say she attacked agents and officers, kicked an FBI agent and threw a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy during the confrontation. She was previously granted conditional release, and required to undergo a mental health evaluation.



A woman charged with throwing a softball during a protest against immigration enforcement officers has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor resulting from the incident.

Isabel Lopez charged during protest

What we know:

Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, was charged with assault, resisting and impeding officers during a protest against ICE officials on June 3 in Minneapolis.

During the incident, charges state that she threw a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy.

When law enforcement officers attempted to arrest her, prosecutors say she then punched an FBI agent in the head.

As part of the terms of her conditional release following charging, Lopez was required to not break any federal or state laws, surrender any passports or visas (and not acquire others) and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Lopez sentenced

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Lopez was sentenced to a $25 fine and time served resulting from a single misdemeanor charge.

Federal investigation leads to protest

The backstory:

On June 3, a federal task force swarmed Cuatro Milpas, a Mexican restaurant at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis as part of the criminal investigation. A collective task force included Homeland Security, ATF, FBI and ICE agents, which sparked rumors online that an ICE raid was underway in Minneapolis.

The rumors brought a crowd of protesters to the intersection, who showed up to oppose the operation.

However, authorities later clarified the operation was a criminal investigation – not an immigration enforcement action.

Authorities say they were at the Lake St. location as part of a task force which executed eight search warrants on the same day in Burnsville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Minneapolis and Northfield.

Prior to the June 3 searches, authorities had already uncovered 900 pounds of crystal meth during a separate search.

Prosecutors have said the street value of that meth is worth between $22 million and $25 million.