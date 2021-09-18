Woman left in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

A woman is listed in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening in north Minneapolis.

Officers responded to the area of 2300 Bryant Avenue North in the Hawthorne for a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Shortly after, however, a woman arrived at North Memorial Hospital with at least on gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing police said.