Woman left in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman is listed in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening in north Minneapolis.
Officers responded to the area of 2300 Bryant Avenue North in the Hawthorne for a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 6:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Shortly after, however, a woman arrived at North Memorial Hospital with at least on gunshot wound.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing police said.
