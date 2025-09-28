Woman killed by vehicle that crashed into backyard of St. Paul home

article

The Brief A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle that ended up crashing into a backyard. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Stinson Street near Oxford Street. Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.



A woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle that crashed in a St. Paul backyard.

Deadly St. Paul crash

What we know:

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the report of a crash along Stinson Street near Oxford Street North.

At the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into the backyard of a home, striking a 36-year-old woman in the process. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 9 crews at the scene say the vehicle involved in crash appears to be a Cadillac.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the vehicle to lose control. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.