Woman found dead in St. Louis Park apartment, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in a St. Louis Park apartment.

Around 2:44 p.m. on Aug. 8, the St. Louis Park Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue S after receiving a report of a death at an apartment unit.

Initially responding officers were unable to find anyone at the time, according to police, but later in the day, around 4:18 p.m., police returned and found the woman's body in a different apartment unit than the one first reported.

Two people who knew the victim – a man and a woman – were arrested at the scene, according to police. The woman was arrested for interference with a dead body, while the man was arrested for burglary and interference with a dead body.

The St. Louis Park Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 952-924-2618.