Woman found dead in Mendota Heights home Sunday evening, man taken to hospital

Police found a woman dead and a man in need of medical attention in a Mendota Heights home Sunday evening.

Mendota Heights Police say the two individuals in their 60s were found in a home on the 1600 block of Diane Street after responding to a medical call.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation, but police say there is no danger to the public and nobody is being sought in relation to it.