Woman dies after being pulled from water at White Bear Lake

article

The Brief A 40-year-old woman died after she was pulled from the water at White Bear Lake. Police say she "entered" the water from a boat, and was under the water for nearly 40 minutes. The woman was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.



A woman has died after she was pulled from the water at White Bear Lake Sunday afternoon.

Woman pulled from water at White Bear Lake

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just before 2:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the east side of White Bear Lake on reports of a woman who had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

Authorities say the 40-year-old woman had "entered" the water from a boat, and had been under the water for nearly 40 minutes.

Rescuers were able to find the woman, who was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified by authorities.

It is not clear how the woman "entered" the water.