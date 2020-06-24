Woman dies from drowning complications nearly week after falling in creek below Minnehaha Falls

A Columbus, Ohio woman has died from drowning complications nearly a week after she fell into the water near Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

On June 17 around 5:30 p.m., the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol responded to Minnehaha Falls after a 27-year-old woman had been pulled from a creek below the falls, according to Andy Skoogman with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned the woman, identified as Deeqa Said Mohamed, lost her footing and fell face down with her foot stuck under a rock. The water current held her head below the water.

Bystanders got Mohamed out of the creek and did CPR until firefighters arrived. Emergency crews took her to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to the medical examiner's report, Mohamed died Tuesday at the hospital.

