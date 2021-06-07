Woman dies after crash in St. Croix County

A woman died of her injuries from a crash that took place last month in St. Croix County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, 77-year-old Judith Claire Olson died June 7 at the hospital.

On May 20, Olson was driving near Highway 65 and 210th Avenue in Stanton when she was broadsided by a Ford F-350.

Officials said that it appears the other driver had the right of way. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

