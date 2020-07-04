Woman dies after ATV crash in Carlton County

A woman died at the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Carlton County.

Deputies say the woman was among a group traveling in the area of County Road 139 and County Road 6 in Barnum Township, Minnesota.

Investigators say it appears the victim, a woman in her 40s, lost control while trying to stop at the intersection.

Deputies say it appears that kicked up dust on the gravel road made visibility low as the woman approached the intersection.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth where she later died. Deputies say she was wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.