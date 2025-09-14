Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood leaves woman dead

By
Published  September 14, 2025 10:30am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis police investigate a homicide that left a woman dead. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A woman is dead after a shooting that police believe is related to a domestic incident.
    • Law enforcement officials say she died at the scene near Russel Avenue North and North 14th Avenue in Minneapolis.
    • Police say the suspect fled the area before they arrived and no arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in the Willard-Hay neighborhood on Sunday morning. 

Fatal shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood 

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Russel Avenue North just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She died at the scene despite efforts by police to save her.

Investigators believe the shooting could be related to a domestic incident.

Police say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

An image shot by a FOX 9 photographer shows a crime scene tent near a silver Jeep that appears to have been struck by gunfire. 

Photo shows police investigating a homicide in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement related to the recent violence in the city:

"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time. The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis