Minneapolis shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood leaves woman dead

The Brief A woman is dead after a shooting that police believe is related to a domestic incident. Law enforcement officials say she died at the scene near Russel Avenue North and North 14th Avenue in Minneapolis. Police say the suspect fled the area before they arrived and no arrests have been made.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in the Willard-Hay neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Fatal shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Russel Avenue North just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She died at the scene despite efforts by police to save her.

Investigators believe the shooting could be related to a domestic incident.

Police say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

An image shot by a FOX 9 photographer shows a crime scene tent near a silver Jeep that appears to have been struck by gunfire.

Photo shows police investigating a homicide in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement related to the recent violence in the city:

"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time. The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."