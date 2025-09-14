Minneapolis shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood leaves woman dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in the Willard-Hay neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Fatal shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood
Big picture view:
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Russel Avenue North just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers then found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She died at the scene despite efforts by police to save her.
Investigators believe the shooting could be related to a domestic incident.
Police say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.
An image shot by a FOX 9 photographer shows a crime scene tent near a silver Jeep that appears to have been struck by gunfire.
Photo shows police investigating a homicide in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)
What they're saying:
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement related to the recent violence in the city:
"In recent weeks, our city has seen far too much senseless violence in a short period of time. The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to work urgently to hold those responsible accountable, but we cannot do that alone. I urge anyone who knows something about these heinous acts to come forward and help us stop the violence."
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.