Woman, 62, found dead after house fire in Brook Park, Minnesota

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire in Brook Park, Minnesota Tuesday night that left a 62-year-old woman dead.

At 7:53 p.m., dispatch received a call from a homeowner who reported that his house was on fire. The homeowner had reportedly driven to Brook Park to call 911.

When first responders arrived at the home, located on Highway 23 near Brook Park, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner returned to the scene as well.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner said he and his wife were in separate rooms of the house when he noticed the fire and smoke filling the house. He was able to get out of the home and reportedly tried to re-enter the home through a different door to look for his wife, but was unable to find her. He then drove to Brook Park to call 911.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters entered the home and found the man’s wife deceased. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The Midwest Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy of the victim. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.