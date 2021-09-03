Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 39, missing from Inver Grove Heights since Aug. 26

By FOX 9 Staff
Inver Grove Heights
Amber Haas Inver Grove Heights missing article

Amber Haas, 39, was last seen in Inver Grove Heights on Aug. 26.  (FOX 9)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Amber Haas was last seen in Inver Grove Heights on Aug. 26 around 10 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Haas’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Ben Bidon at bbidon@ighmn.gov. 