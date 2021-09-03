Woman, 39, missing from Inver Grove Heights since Aug. 26

article

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Amber Haas was last seen in Inver Grove Heights on Aug. 26 around 10 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Haas’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Ben Bidon at bbidon@ighmn.gov.