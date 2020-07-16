Woman, 3 teens arrested in death of Minneapolis woman at Bloomington hotel

Four people, including three teens, are facing charges for the death of a woman whose body was found at a Bloomington hotel on Sunday.

Police were called the morning of July 12 after the body was discovered in a room at the LaQuinta on Nicollet Avenue in Bloomington. Officers said the woman, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Ann Swaggert, had signs of trauma and an autopsy showed she had been shot.

Wednesday, police said they took four people into custody: A 39-year-old woman, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.

All four are being held on probable cause homicide. The motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the victim and the suspects is not yet known.