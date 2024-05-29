‘Wolves Back’ block party returns for Game 5 for Timberwolves fans

After a win in Dallas to keep the NBA Western Conference Finals series alive at 1-3, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host a watch party for fans downtown to cheer on the Wolves for Game 5 on Thursday at Target Center.

The "Wolves Back" block party will start at 4 p.m. outside Gluek's Bar and Restaurant, located on North 6th Street a block away from the Target Center.

The team says it plans to set up a large screen for fans to watch the game, along with DJs, food and drinks, and appearances by former Wolves players and broadcasters. Minnesota artists Nur-D and DJ Cav will kick off the pregame festivities.

In honor of Game 5, Edwards Dessert Kitchen will be giving away 1,500 slices of pie, and other goodies, to Timberwolves fans during the event, the team says.

Throughout the game, First Avenue will be closed between 5th Street and 6th Street downtown, and fans looking to attend are encouraged to plan their route ahead.

Tickets for the block part are required and include a $1 processing fee.



Other locations throughout the Twin Cities have also been getting on the bandwagon, and hosting watch parties of their own for fans.