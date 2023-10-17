Wolf, ducks illegally killed in Minnesota, DNR investigating

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a timber wolf and multiple ducks were found shot dead and left by the side of a road in Morrison County.

The DNR says the wolf was found near Buckman, while the ducks were found closer to Little Falls.

In a post on Facebook, the DNR reminds the public that, "This behavior not only is illegal, it’s also unethical and gives all hunters a bad name."

Anyone with information about the illegal killings is asked to call the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.