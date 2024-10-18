Rice Lake fire destroys Agonic Brewing, other businesses; injures firefighter

article

The Brief Four businesses in downtown Rice Lake, Wisconsin, were destroyed in a fire on Thursday. Fire officials say efforts were hampered by strong winds, a broken natural gas line and downed power lines. One firefighter was also injured. The businesses were deemed a total loss.



A fire in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, destroyed four businesses and left a firefighter injured on Thursday.

What we know

The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a multi-story building fire on East Messenger Street around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, fire officials said parts of the building were engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. The "wind-driven fire" had also spread to grass and a vinyl fence on the north side of the property, in addition to flower beds a block away from the building fire, according to the release.

Fire officials said efforts were hampered by strong wind gusts, a broken natural gas line, and downed power lines. The fire was ultimately put out around 7 p.m., the press release said.

The building housed four businesses — Cheese Louise, Agonic Brewing, Floor Décor Warehouse, and Finewood Inc. The building and everything inside was deemed a total loss.

One firefighter suffered an arm injury, but fire officials did not provide further details. No other injuries were reported.

What they’re saying

Cheese Louise Sandwiches, one of the businesses damaged by the fire, posted on Facebook "Everyone is safe. We are heartbroken. We will be back."

While firefighters were battling the fire, Agonic Brewing Company posted on social media, "Your local brewery is unfortunately currently up in flames. For the foreseeable future, we will be closed, and all events canceled. The local fire team is here doing everything they can to help us, and everyone is out and safe. For the time being, we ask for space and to keep us in your thoughts. Thanks in advance for the love."

"We suffered a great loss to small businesses this afternoon. Please support them and keep them in your thoughts," the Rice Lake Fire Department added on Facebook.

What we don’t know

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials do not have an estimate for the cost of damage at this time.