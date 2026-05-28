Mpox cases confirmed: Officials urge prevention as infections rise

The Brief Five mpox cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin as of May 26. Wisconsin health officials are urging people at higher risk to consider vaccinations and watch for symptoms. Nationwide, 535 mpox cases have been reported as of May 3.



Health officials are urging Wisconsin residents to stay alert after the first mpox cases of 2026 were confirmed in southeastern and northern regions of the state.

Mpox cases increase spark statewide prevention push

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is rare but can be serious, spreading through close face-to-face or skin-to-skin contact, as well as contact with contaminated items.

DHS officials say they have confirmed five cases in Wisconsin this year and note a nationwide increase, with 535 cases across the U.S. as of May 3.

Dig deeper:

Mpox symptoms often start with a new, unexplained rash that turns into hard, fluid or pus-filled lesions. Some people may also have fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches or chills, and the rash usually appears one to three days after fever.

DHS stresses that while the risk to the public is low, those at higher risk should talk to a health care provider about vaccination.

Why you should care:

DHS encourages everyone to know the symptoms, keep an eye out for rashes or skin changes and have open conversations about mpox and other infections.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should contact a health care provider about vaccinations, monitor for symptoms, and avoid contact with others if they become ill.

The backstory:

Mpox has been circulating at low levels since 2022, but recent surveillance data shows an uptick in cases nationwide.

Health officials are responding with renewed efforts to educate and prevent further spread.

What we don't know:

DHS has not released specific details about the locations or circumstances of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin.