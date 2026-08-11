St. Paul homicide: Man dies days after assault near Dorothy Day Place

The Brief A 61-year-old man died after being assaulted on Dorothy Day Place in St. Paul on Aug. 3, 2026. No arrests have been made, and police are asking for information from the public. This marks the 13th homicide of 2026 in St. Paul.



Police are investigating after a man died from life-threatening injuries following an assault in downtown St. Paul earlier this month.

Police respond to assault at Dorothy Day Place

Officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, to the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place to help fire medics who were treating a man for serious injuries. Medics determined the man had been assaulted and struck in the head.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Isaiah J. Wilson, 61, of St. Paul.

Police say this is the city’s 13th homicide of the year. Investigators are working to determine what led to the assault, and are asking anyone with information to call (651) 266-5650.

Homicide investigation continues

Why you should care:

Police have not made any arrests, and the person responsible for the assault remains unidentified. The case is still active, and community assistance could help solve it. The assault happened in a busy area, and police hope someone may have seen or heard something that could help their investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the assault or any description of a possible suspect.