Polk County UTV crash kills teen girl, injures driver

The Brief A 15-year-old driver lost control of a UTV in Polk County and rolled into a ditch. The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was airlifted to Regions Hospital but died from her injuries. Neither the passenger nor the driver were wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash.



A UTV crash in Polk County, Wisconsin, on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

Fatal UTV crash

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV crash on 250th Street in the Town of Farmington just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. State records indicate the UTV rolled into a ditch after the driver lost control, causing the driver and the passenger to be ejected.

The driver and passenger, both 15, were not wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash. The passenger was airlifted to Regions Hospital, but she died from her injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Dig deeper:

This incident marked the 37th fatality involving UTV/ATVs in Wisconsin so far this year. Of the 37 deaths, eight of them have been children, according to DNR records.