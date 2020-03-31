Wisconsin college students return home from spring break with coronavirus

article

An undisclosed number of college students returning from a spring break trip to Alabama’s beaches have tested positive for coronavirus, according to news reports.

The University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Health Services said the students contracted the virus after returning from Gulf Shores, Ala., AL.com reported.

"University Health Services (UHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) recently became aware of a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with a spring break trip organized by seniors," UW-Madison's Health Services announced in a statement Friday.

Related: Dad bans son from house after he went on spring break trip amidst coronavirus pandemic

Many of the students were members of fraternities and sororities, a WKOW report said.

The trip started in Nashville, Tenn., around March 13 and moved to Gulf Shores, Ala. around March 16.

UW Madison’s Health Service is asking anyone who went on the trip, regardless if they are exhibiting symptoms, to shelter in place and observe a 14-day-self quarantine, AL.com reported.

Advertisement

Related: Cellphone 'heat map' shows coronavirus' potential spread as spring break revelers went home

Read updates at FOXNews.com.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map